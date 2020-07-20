If you were devastated to hear that Supernatural will be coming to an end this year, you can take heart in the fact that Jared Padalecki will still be showing up on The CW every week. Padalecki has signed on to the network's upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, and it's quickly becoming one of our most anticipated new series of the year.

Obviously, no one will be able to recreate the pure magic that was the beloved Chuck Norris original series, but Padalecki is certainly going to try. To get you up to speed on all the news and spoilers we have so far, here's everything we know about the upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

The series will arrive in 2021. The CW announced that Walker will arrive in January 2021. We don't yet have an exact premiere date but we do know that the series will take over for Supernatural and air Thursday nights at 8/7c, followed by Legacies at 9/8c.

The series will simply be called Walker. Rather than just ripping off the original title, this reboot has opted to go just by Walker, and it is being billed as "a reimagining of the long-running action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger."

Jared Padalecki will star and executive-produce. Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two. After being undercover for two years, Cordell returns home to Austin in an attempt to reconnect with his children while dodging dust-ups with his conservative family. Padalecki won't just star as the titular character of the series, though; he'll also be executive-producing alongside Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Libertore.

A few supporting characters have already been cast. One of the hurdles Walker will face after moving back to Austin is having to contend with a new partner, Micki, who just so happens to be one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history. The 100's Lindsey Morgan has been cast as Micki, whose character description reveals she was raised in San Antonio, and her family has been in Texas since before it was Texas. She's described as "focused and perceptive," and her background in the Army and on the police force has given her first-hand knowledge about what it's like to be singled out and discriminated against because of her gender.

Variety reports that Once Upon a Time's Jeff Pierre has also joined the cast as Trey Barnett, Micki's boyfriend, who is described as warm and loving, yet haunted. He's an Army medic recently back from deployment and struggling to adjust to life back home.

Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars alum Keegan Allen has been cast as Liam, Cordell Walker's gay, conservative younger brother, who is also an assistant district attorney. He is described as "smart, slightly smug, but with a strong moral compass," and he's prone to sacrificing his personal life in favor of family obligations. One of those obligations was taking care of Cordell's kids during their father's absence.

Deadline reports other additions to the cast include Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Cordell's sturdy, conservative and tough as nails father, and Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Cordell's mother who is described as "an unstoppable force of nature."

There's a mystery at the center of the show. You might have noticed that "widower" bit in Padalecki's character description, and there's definitely more to that story. In addition to family and workplace drama, Cordell Walker will also be digging into the suspiciously murky circumstances surrounding his wife's death.

Jensen Ackles is totally willing to direct. Padalecki's longtime co-star has stepped behind the camera on Supernatural several times, and when TV Guide asked whether he'd be interested in directing his BFF's new series, he said he'd absolutely "come over and boss him around a little," if Padalecki asked.

Additional reporting by Keisha Hatchett.