With concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. shutting down businesses and canceling major events like E3, Coachella, and SXSW, many are concerned about the status of San Diego Comic-Con. As of the end of March, there are currently no plans to cancel San Diego Comic-Con 2020.

Comic-Con International told ABC 10News earlier in the month that there were no plans to cancel either of its two major, upcoming events, WonderCon Anaheim and San Diego Comic-Con. That statement was eventually walked back on March 12 when CCI postponed WonderCon Anaheim due to restrictions on large gatherings in the state of California.

"To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or canceled," the updated statement read. "Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days."

In regards to San Diego Comic-Con, CCI added that the organization is still monitoring the situation and has not made any official decisions about whether the event, which is supposed to take place at the end of July, will move forward as planned.

With San Diego Comic-Con still months away, there's plenty of time for CCI to wait and see how the current health crisis unfolds before making a final decision about whether to cancel the event or go on as planned. If the current health risk to con-goers does not improve, a last-minute cancellation could still be in the cards.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, coronavirus is spread from close person-to-person contact, with close being defined as six feet or less. The disease also travels through respiratory droplets that form when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The CDC recommends that everyone take precaution by washing their hands and using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, and that everyone avoid touching their face with unwashed hands. According to The New York Times, over 140,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States, and at least 2,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.

San Diego Comic-Con is currently scheduled to take place July 23-26.