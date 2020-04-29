Irrfan Khan, whose icon status in Bollywood earned him international acclaim in movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, died on April 28 at the age of 53. Earlier this week, Khan was admitted to the ICU in Mumbai, India, due to a colon infection. In 2018, he announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor.

In a statement provided to The Daily Mail, Khan's representatives said, "It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him." They also said that Khan's mother passed away last week, but COVID-19 restrictions prevented him from attending her last rites.

Khan was a prolific actor, receiving national recognition for his roles in Bollywood films like Life In a... Metro and Paan Singh Tomar. In 2008, he was exposed to global audiences with his role in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire. He went on to appear in Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Jurassic World, and was widely praised for his performance in 2013's The Lunchbox.

Loving tributes from co-stars, friends, and fans having been pouring in over social media, celebrating the life and career of an actor beloved by many. Priyanka Chopra, who shared the screen with Khan in 2011's Seven Sins Forgiven, expressed her admiration for him and sent condolences to his family.

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Kal Penn, who played Khan's son in the 2006 drama The Namesake, took the opportunity to praise the actor for his talents. "Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are," Penn wrote.

Irrfan's art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. pic.twitter.com/L3NN1wuz6H — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India, noted that Khan's loss on the film industry would be felt.

My condolences on the tragic & untimely death of Shri Irrfan Khan.Even as all expected him to successfully beat disease,he has gone causing an irreplaceable loss to Cinema & Performing Arts.I conferred the National Award for Best Actor(2013) on him for his movie Paan Singh Tomar. pic.twitter.com/QdyiaXzNPw — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) April 29, 2020

Khan's Jurassic World director, Colin Trevorrow, shared details of his last conversation with Khan. "In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember 'the wonderful aspects of our existence' in the darkest of days," Trevorrow said.

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember "the wonderful aspects of our existence" in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

Riz Ahmed wrote about Khan's "consistently transcendent" work and recognized him as inspiration to many.

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Take a look at some of the other celebrities mourning the actor.

Today we mourn the loss of a tremendous artist.



Rest in peace Irrfan Khan pic.twitter.com/WHrWc3f3lK — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 29, 2020