iPads and Apple Watches are on Sale in Amazon's Prime Day Event

Save big on Apple devices for Prime Day.
Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
There's a massive number of electronics on sale during Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event, and so this is one of the best times of year to grab a new personal devices-like a new Apple iPad or iPad Mini, or an Apple Watch, all of which you can get on discount during Prime Day. If you're in the market for a tablet or smart watch, these are the kinds of deals that are hard to say no to. full-sized iPads are up to 15% off, and iPad Minis are up to 25% off.
Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Day's deals on Apple Watches are even better than those above--you can save up to 30% on an Apple Watch Series 8, and up to 20% on the affordable Apple Watch SE. Since Apple Watches and iPads are both Apple devices, they pair well with each other--both literally and figuratively. Check out these Apple Watch deals.
This is just a tiny fraction of the tip of the iceberg that is Prime Day, which is offering major, Black Friday-level deals on all sorts of stuff. It's a big enough sale that competitors have followed suit with their own parties--including Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, which began on Monday.
