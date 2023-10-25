Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Steelbook Edition Would be a Great Gift This Holiday

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth movie in the 40-year old saga, didn't exactly set the world on fire at the box office or in critics' reviews. But this is still the final turn for Harrison Ford as the ole whip-popper, from the director of Logan, and so there's plenty to like in this one-last-ride adventure story. And it won't be long until you can give the Dial of Destiny its rightful place on your movie shelf next to the other Indiana Jones flicks.

Arriving on disc on December 5, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is so far only available for preorder from Best Buy. But that's not so bad--they're serving up another of their signature exclusive steelbook packages for the 4K UHD version of the Blu-ray. Check it out.

If you'd rather save a few bucks and get the standard 4K packaging for Dial of Destiny, that's certainly your prerogative--Best Buy is selling that as well. It's not as cool looking, but it does cost less money to buy, and it otherwise has the same bonus features and all that on the discs themselves. All editions of Dial of Destiny include a digital copy code as well. If you're not into that 4K life, there's a standard Blu-ray as well.

The supposed last ride of Indiana Jones sees him face off once more against some Nazi bad guys--this time in 1969, when all those Nazis work for the US government now. He'll have to team up with his goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who could possibly carry on the Indy mantle should Disney want to keep going with all this.

The film was directed by James Mangold, marking the first time Steven Spielberg didn't handle those duties on an Indiana Jones movie, so there's a potential passing of the torch in that sense as well. But it could be that Disney will let the franchise lie for now. Which isn't so bad, if we're being totally honest.

If you want to watch the movie right now, the digital version is available for $20 on Prime Video.

