Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Is Now Available to Watch at Home

As much as we'd prefer not to admit it, Harrison Ford is pretty old these days--old enough that it's probably true, as Ford has claimed, that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be his last time playing one of his top 2 most iconic film characters. If you missed the film when it hit theaters this summer, or if you saw it and loved it, then you can now enjoy it at home as well, because Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

For 20 bucks you can buy a streaming copy of the film on Prime Video, and that purchase includes more than an hour of special features--these are likely the same bonus features that will be included with the Blu-ray release when that comes later. It also includes Amazon's X-Ray features, which tells you the names of the actors in each scene and provides trivia and other interesting fun facts when you pause the movie.

The film isn't yet available for rent yet--that will probably come closer to the physical Blu-ray and DVD releases of the movie. Purchasing a digital copy will permanently add it to your Amazon library. You do not need a Prime membership to watch movies that you have purchased.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the first of these movies to be directed by someone other than Steven Spielberg, with Logan director James Mangold taking over the reins this time out. Aside from Ford, the core cast is all new folks--Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy's god-daughter, and Mads Mikkelson is the villain alongside Logan baddie Boyd Holbrook.

In the Dial of Destiny, Indy is once again battle Nazis for an ancient relic--but it's 1969, almost 25 years after Nazi Germany stopped existing, and now the Nazis work for the US government.

Reviews for the Dial of Destiny were overall positive, though not effusively so with a 69% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Users put it at 88% fresh, however.

