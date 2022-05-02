Hulu Highlights: Originals & New Titles You Don't Want to Miss This Month

Hulu has a full slate of new content coming this month, from old favorites (hello, White Men Can't Jump) to new Hulu Originals. Here are some of the highlights, with five titles you don't want to miss.

Candy

Premieres Monday, May 9, with new episodes nightly until the finale on May 13

Jessica Biel stars as Candy in this Hulu original series, based on a disturbing true story. The series tells the story of Candy Montgomery, "a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right – good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions." The pressure of keeping up with a seemingly perfect life builds up in Candy and eventually leads to a deadly decision.

Candy will give viewers the backstory of the events leading up to an infamous murder case that all started with an affair in a Texas suburb.

Watch the trailer for Candy here.

Conversations with Friends

Premieres May 15, all episodes available at once

"Some relationships can't be defined," Hulu says in the tagline for the new original series. Based on a novel by Sally Rooney (whose name you might recognize from another Hulu Original, Normal People), Conversations With Friends tells the story of a 21-year-old college student, her ex-girlfriend turned best friend, and the couple they find themselves tangled up in an intense affair with. With all of the episodes being released together, be prepared to settle in for 12 chapters of a very messy love story.

Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke star in the series.

Watch the trailer for Conversations with Friends here.

The Valet

Betsy Brandt and Max Greenfield, The Valet Dan McFadden/Hulu

Premieres May 20

When a movie star is spotted with her married lover, she enlists the help of a valet to act as her boyfriend and help to keep the scandalous relationship a secret to avoid a PR nightmare. The new original movie, based on a French film, has a classic rom-com plot of two worlds colliding, leading to our main characters bringing out a new side in one another.

The Valet stars Samara Weaving as Olivia, Max Greenfield as Vincent, and Eugenio Derbez as Antonio, the valet.

Watch the trailer for The Valet here.

The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart

Premieres May 26

Martha Stewart, lifestyle guru and friend of Snoop Dogg, hosted a yard sale last month, as she was ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares." Naturally, the event was filmed for a one-hour television special. Tune in to see the planning, the celebrity-filled pre-sale cocktail party, and the sale itself, where buyers could shop Martha's goods and hear the stories behind the treasures. Proceeds from the sale went to the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai.

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart will air on ABC with next-day streaming on Hulu.

GameStop: Rise of the Players

Premieres May 31

Hulu is rounding out the month with a documentary released in select theaters earlier this year. From documentary filmmaker Jonah Tulis, known for Console Wars, GameStop: Rise of the Players is about a struggling video game retailer, some amateur investors who met on the internet, and a grassroots movement that turned Wall Street upside down.

Netflix, Discovery+, and HBO have all said they've planned projects about the GameStop story, but this doc is bringing you the story first.

Watch the trailer for GameStop: Rise of the Players here.

