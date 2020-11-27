In the past, Hulu was known for its 99 cents/month deal. In 2019, that offer changed, but still gave customers a great deal for one year of the streaming service's ad-supported plan for $1.99 per month. That deal came back in 2020 and again in 2021.

The deal has always been for Hulu's ad-supported plan, which saw a price increase from $5.99 per month to $6.99 per month in October 2021. Hulu's ad-free plan and the Hulu with Live TV plan have not been a part of the Black Friday sale previously, and we don't expect them to be included this year.

With your Hulu subscription, you'll have access to new episodes of current shows, with most streaming on Hulu the day after they air live, along with older seasons of your favorite shows like Law & Order and Grey's Anatomy. You'll also be able to watch Hulu Originals like Nine Perfect Strangers, Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick, and Animaniacs.