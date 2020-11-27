If you still haven't subscribed to Hulu and you're looking for a good opportunity to do so, there's a Black Friday deal you might just want to throw your money behind. New and eligible returning subscribers will be able to get one year of the streaming service's ad-supported plan for $1.99 per month, as opposed to the plan's usual price of $5.99 per month.

You can grab the limited-time offer through 11:59 p.m. PT on Cyber Monday (Nov. 30). Hulu is bringing back the same deal from last year, so if you weren't able to get the discount then, now is your chance. And it's definitely worth it — you'll save $48 on a year-long subscription. You can click here to sign up for the 2020 Hulu Black Friday deal.

Hulu has a very large selection of offerings to check out, and a subscription will give you access to originals like The Handmaid's Tale, Ramy, Little Fires Everywhere, and PEN15, plus the FX on Hulu library that includes American Horror Story, Pose, and Fargo. The platform also features favorite shows you probably already love, like Law & Order: SVU, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Golden Girls. This is your chance to get to subscribing and then get to watching!