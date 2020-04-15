Frog might not be one the strongest singers in The Masked Singer Season 3, but he's definitely one of the more entertaining. Week after week, this green guy with all the gusto has shown stamina and sweet footwork and he's hopped across the stage, performing hits like MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" and 50 Cent's "In Da Club." Indeed, almost all his song choices have been hip hop hits, leaving little doubt he's a performer from the rap world. And we've got a pretty solid lead on exactly who that is, and his name is Bow Wow. How can we tell? Let's dive into the evidence.

For one, there was an early glimpse at $106 — a very likely nod to his time on 106 & Park. In another instance, we saw letters on a keyboard that highlighted the letters C, S, and I, and Bow Wow — born name Shad Moss — used to star on CSI: Cyber. Frog has said he was ready to "sing his face off," and keen observers might've figured out that Face Off is the name of an album he did with Omarion back in the day.

Another time, Frog dropped hints about a prince a few times, but, considering that Bow Wow has a song titled "Prince of Darkness," that bolsters the idea that this is indeed Mr. Moss. At the very start of the competition, one of Frog's clues was a poster of the 1996 Olympics, which were in Atlanta. Guess where Bow Wow lives? Did you say the ATL? You're getting good at this! We'll see you soon Bow Wow!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.