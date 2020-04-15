Of all the performers left in Season 3 of The Masked Singer, Banana might be the least appealing when it comes to performances; up against stellar competitors like Night Angel, Turtle, and Astronaut, Banana hasn't exactly given us any indication he's going to make them yank off their masks before him. For a good chunk of the competition, after all, we thought he might've been a stand-up comedian. As the weeks rolled on though, Banana has been "pudding" on some entertaining performances that betray his real profession — actual rock star — and it's become increasingly clear he's Bret Michaels, formerly of Poison. How many reasons do we have to believe it's him? A bunch.

The Masked Singer Season 3: Ironclad Theories About Each Masked Celebrity's Identity

Early on, Banana definitely threw us off with a reference to blowfish and his admission that he's a hoot at parties, which certainly sounded like he was hinting that he's Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish. But a rendition of Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart," killed that theory, because Rucker's voice...doesn't sound like that. Banana had made a couple quips about "blue collar," which made many of us guess he was a comedian, but in Episode 10, he said he wasn't a "stand-up" guy, and finished off the comedian theory for good. When you consider that Bret Michaels has a Pets Rock collection at PetSmart, though, that feels like a deliberate fake-out. Another time, we saw him in front of a bus, a possible nod at his reality show Rock of Love. Then there was that blowfish we saw once, and blowfish are — you guessed it — poisonous. You can't slip by us any more, Bret Michaels, we know that's you!

The Best TV Shows and Movies To Watch While Social Distancing

The Masked SingerThe Masked Singer

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.