How to Watch Yankees at Tigers Live on April 19

Week 2 of the 2022 MLB season continues tonight with a big-time matchup between a pair of American League teams. The 4-5 Detroit Tigers welcome the 5-5 New York Yankees to Comerica Park in a matchup that will feature pitchers Gerrit Cole and Tyler Alexander going head-to-head.

The Yankees are coming off a 3-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles, where the Orioles won 2-1. The Yankees were outscored a combined 12-3 in the series and were shut out in the third game, 5-0. 2021 AL wins leader, and 4-time All-Star Gerrit Cole will look to get his team back on a track with a win in the Motor City.

Detroit looks to keep their momentum going after winning their 3-game road series 2-1 against the Kansas City Royals. Like the Yankees, they are also coming off losing their last game, and the Tigers have struggled at Comerica Park. The Tigers are 2-4 at home this season, with their last home win coming on April 11.

You can find out how to watch Yankees at Tigers without cable below.

Yankees vs. Tigers

Date: Tuesday, April 19

Time: 6:40 PM ET

Channel: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

How to Stream Yankees vs. Tigers

Today's game will air on YES Network and Bally Sports Detroit for viewers in-market for their local team and on MLB.TV for those who are outside of the local markets for the two teams.

Yankees vs. Tigers Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV YES Network ✔







Bally Sports Detroit ✔









Fans that live in the local market for the Yankees can watch today's game on YES Network. Fans in the Detroit market can watch on Bally Sports Detroit. Both are available with the DIRECTV STREAM Choice package for $89.99 per month. New customers that sign up before April 30 can take advantage of a special price of $79.99 per month for the first 3 months, after a free trial.



Fans who live outside of the Yankees and Tigers local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch Tuesday's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.