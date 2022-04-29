How to Watch Yankees at Royals Live on April 29 Without Cable (For Free!)

The American League will be spotlighted tonight when the 13-6 New York Yankees visit the 7-10 Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Pitchers Nestor Cortes and Kris Bubic will go head-to-head in Game 1 of their three-game series.

The Yankees are standing at the top of the AL East and have won 8 of their last 10. The Bronx Bombers are currently on a 6-game win streak after sweeping the Orioles and Guardians at home. On the road, the Yankees have seen their struggles, going 3-3, but will look to get their first road victory tonight since defeating the Tigers on April 20.

After beginning the season 2-0, the Royals have seen their fair share of ups and downs this season. Every time they've won 2 or more games in a row, they followed it up with a losing streak of 4 games or more. They're currently in second place in the AL Central after going 2-1 against the White Sox in their most recent series. A win tonight against a tough Yankees team could help Kansas City keep their season on track.

You can find out how to watch Yankees at Royals without cable below.

Yankees vs. Royals

Date: Friday, April 29

Time: 8:10 PM ET

Channel: Apple TV+

How to Stream Yankees vs. Royals

Tonight's game will be Game 1 of a Friday Night Baseball doubleheader which will air exclusively on Apple TV+.

Fans have a few different ways to watch Yankees-Royals and Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ for free. Users just need an internet connection and any device which supports the Apple TV app. Once you launch the app, you can select the game directly from there. If you're an MLB.tv subscriber, you can watch tonight's games by tapping on Apple TV+ within the MLB.tv app, and you'll be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available). The game will also be available to stream on tv.apple.com - just log in or create an Apple ID to get started.