How to Watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames Live on November 26

WWE Superstars return to TD Garden in Boston for the 36th annual Survivor Series. As one of the promotion's Big Four premium live events, occurring every Thanksgiving weekend, Survivor Series has become a staple for the professional wrestling conglomerate. For the first time since 1994, Survivor Series will be held on a Saturday and for the historic occasion, this year's event will be the first to have a WarGames match.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be the first Survivor Series since 2016 to not be a battle between SmackDown and Raw for brand supremacy. In place of the traditional Survivor Series tag-team match, this year's event is the first to have a WarGames match, which is a match that has occurred on WWE's developmental show NXT over the last few years. Both men and women superstars will each have their own match inside of the steel structure known as WarGames in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest shows of the year.

2022 Survivor Series WarGames Match Card

4 matches have been scheduled for Survivor Series WarGames which includes two WarGames matches and a title bout inside of the squared circle. Below is the full card for all of the grappling action this Saturday.

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBD vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBD vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi Singles match: AJ Styles (with The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Mia Yim) vs. Finn Bálor (with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley)

Find out how to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames, below.

When to Watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The main card for this year's Survivor Series will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 26.

The WWE Survivor Series WarGames Kickoff show will also air at 7 p.m. ET. on Peacock, WWE.com, and their social media channels.

How to Watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Peacock is the exclusive home of the award-winning WWE Network. Fans can watch all of Saturday's action inside of the squared circle with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to their favorite WWE Superstars, but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.