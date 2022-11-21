How to Watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames Live on November 26

Join or Sign In
This Thanksgiving weekend, WWE Superstars battle it out at the first Survivor Series WarGames. Here's how to watch
WWE Superstars return to TD Garden in Boston for the 36th annual Survivor Series. As one of the promotion's Big Four premium live events, occurring every Thanksgiving weekend, Survivor Series has become a staple for the professional wrestling conglomerate. For the first time since 1994, Survivor Series will be held on a Saturday and for the historic occasion, this year's event will be the first to have a WarGames match.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be the first Survivor Series since 2016 to not be a battle between SmackDown and Raw for brand supremacy. In place of the traditional Survivor Series tag-team match, this year's event is the first to have a WarGames match, which is a match that has occurred on WWE's developmental show NXT over the last few years. Both men and women superstars will each have their own match inside of the steel structure known as WarGames in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest shows of the year.
4 matches have been scheduled for Survivor Series WarGames which includes two WarGames matches and a title bout inside of the squared circle. Below is the full card for all of the grappling action this Saturday.
Find out how to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames, below.
The main card for this year's Survivor Series will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 26.
The WWE Survivor Series WarGames Kickoff show will also air at 7 p.m. ET. on Peacock, WWE.com, and their social media channels.
Peacock is the exclusive home of the award-winning WWE Network. Fans can watch all of Saturday's action inside of the squared circle with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to their favorite WWE Superstars, but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.
