Friday Night Baseball is back with an exciting Week 4 doubleheader. In Game 1, the Chicago White Sox travel to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox. The Seattle Mariners will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the late game.

Each week, Friday Night Baseball will air a live pre- and postgame show hosted by Lauren Gardner highlighting and breaking down the night's events. Gardner will be joined by former MLB players and analysts Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso on a rotating basis. Brian Gorman, an umpire in the MLB for 30 years, will join the broadcast as a rules analyst.

You can find out how to watch the White Sox-Red Sox and Mariners-Lightning for free during Friday Night Baseball, below.

When to Watch Friday Night MLB

White Sox vs. Red Sox

Date: Friday, May 6

Time: 7:10 PM ET

Channel: Apple TV+

Lightning vs. Mariners

Date: Friday, May 6

Time: 9:40 PM ET

Channel: Apple TV+

How to Stream Friday Night MLB

Tonight's Friday Night Baseball doubleheader will air exclusively on Apple TV+.

Fans have a few different ways to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ for free. An Apple device is not required to watch tonight's games. Users just need an internet connection and any device which supports the Apple TV app, which can be found on many smart devices. Once you launch the app, you can select the game directly from there. If you're an MLB.tv subscriber, you can watch tonight's games by tapping on Apple TV+ within the MLB.tv app, and you'll be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available). The game will also be available to stream on tv.apple.com - just log in or create an Apple ID to get started.



About MLB on Apple TV+

This season, Apple TV+. is hosting "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly doubleheader with live pre-and postgame shows. These games will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans can watch for free with the Apple TV+ app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs and most streaming devices including Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and more.