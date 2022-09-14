How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song on September 17

Join or Sign In
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song takes place on Saturday. Here's how to watch
Combat action inside of the Octagon returns to the UFC Apex facility at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song. The 14-bout card will be headlined by a bantamweight throwdown between Cory "The Sandman" Sandhagen and Song "The Kung Fu Monkey" Yadong.
Fighting out of Aurora, Colorado, Sandhagen is 14-4 and the #4 ranked Bantamweight. He's a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu but he's dropped two fights in a row, both to former bantamweight champions. The Sandman is one of the best strikers in the division and had close fights against Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw in his previous two bouts.
Born in China and fighting out of Sacramento, California, Song Yadong is currently on a hot streak after winning 3-straight bouts and he's unbeaten in 12 of his past 13 fights. The #10 ranked Bantamweight is 19-5-1 in his career and is coming off a first-round knockout of Marlon Moraes in March. The future is bright for The Kung-Fu Monkey, who was ranked by ESPN as the best under-25 fighter in all of MMA in 2021.
Find out how to watch all of the hard-hitting MMA action at UFC Fight Night, below.
Prelims begin on Saturday, September 17, at 4:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can watch the fight for only $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually. Click here to sign up.
