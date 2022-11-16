How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak Live on November 19

The UFC Apex will host another night of combat action this Saturday when two heavyweights collide at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak. The 12-card bout will be headlined by former UFC Heavyweight Championship challenger Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis and Sergey "Polar Bear" Spivak.

At 26-10, Lewis holds the record for most knockout wins in the UFC's history with 13. Fighting out of Houston, he's the promotion's #7 heavyweight and a 2-time title challenger, and he'll be main eventing for the 10th time. He's on a 2-fight losing streak after losing to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa.

Fighting out of Moldova, Spivac is 15-3 and the #12 Heavyweight in the UFC. This is his first main event in the UFC, and a win against Lewis will help him rise into the top 10. The Polar Bear has won 5 of his last 6 bouts, with 13 of his 15 wins coming by knockout or submission. Currently, he's on a 2-fight winning streak, which includes a win over former NFL player Greg Hardy at UFC 272.

Find out how to watch UFC Fight Night, below.

When to Watch

Prelims begin on Saturday, November 19, at 1:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+ for only $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.

What's the Schedule?

Prelim — Beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET

Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Flyweight)

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz (Women's Flyweight)

Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns (Bantamweight)

Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios (Bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira (Women's Strawweight)

Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia (Bantamweight)

Natália Silva vs. Tereza Bleda (Women's Flyweight)

Main Card — Beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak (Heavyweight)

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (Light Heavyweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage (Middleweight)

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (Heavyweight)

André Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts (Welterweight)



Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.