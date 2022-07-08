Live from the UFC Apex near Las Vegas, UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos and Fiziev will be a hard-hitting 12-bout card that will be headlined by a Lightweight throwdown. In the main event, #7 Rafael Dos Anjos takes on. #10 Rafael "Ataman" Fiziev with the winner closer to a title shot.

As a former UFC Lightweight champion, Dos Anjos is 30-13 inside the Octagon and a four-time Performance of the Night winner. RDA is coming off a win over Renato Moicano at UFC 276 and is 2-0 since returning to the Lightweight division. Since debuting in 2008, RDA has stepped into the Octagon against some of the promotion's best fighters: Anthony Pettis, Cowboy Cerrone, Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Robbie Lawler, Kevin Lee, Leon Edwards, and Khabib Nurmagomedov

With an 11-1 record, with 7 wins by knockout, Fiziev has been climbing the rankings in the Lightweight division. This fight was scheduled for February 19, 2022, but was postponed due to Fiziev testing positive for COVID. His sole loss came in 2019, but he's currently on a 5-fight winning streak as he heads into his first UFC main event. His previous four fights won either Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night.

Find out how to watch all of the action at UFC Fight Night, below.

When to Watch

Prelims begin on Saturday, July 9, at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can watch the fight for only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually. Click here to sign up.

Saturday's fights will also air on ESPN. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN depending on their service and plan.

What's the Schedule?

Prelims — Beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios [Bantamweight]

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey [Women's Flyweight]

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore [Middleweight]

David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield [Featherweight]

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson [Light Heavyweight]

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov [Bantamweight]

Main Card — Beginning at 9 p.m. ET

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev [Lightweight]

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan [Middleweight]

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade[Bantamweight]

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman [Heavyweight]

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes [Women's Flyweight]

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey [Lightweight]

