How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Live on July 23

Live from London, England, the UFC crosses the Atlantic for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall, a 14-card bout featuring a heavyweight headlining fight between British-born Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. Today's fight across the pond will have an earlier start time than usual.

With a 12-2 record, Aspinall is the No. 6 heavyweight in the UFC with all 12 of his wins by finish and 9 by knockout. Fighting out of Liverpool, Aspinall is looking to win his third straight fight in front of a capacity crowd in his home country. This is his second consecutive main event and he's coming off a submission win over Alexander Volkov.

As a former collegiate wrestling champion, Curtis "Razor" Blaydes is also looking to extend his winning streak to three wins. The No. 4 ranked heavyweight in the promotion is 16-3 with 11 of his wins by knockout, including his latest victory over Chris Daukaus. Blaydes has been sharp inside of the Octagon after winning 6 of his last 7 and he's the record holder for most takedowns in a fight with 14.

When to Watch

Prelims begin on Saturday, July 23, at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 3 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can watch the fight for only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually. Click here to sign up.

What's the Schedule?

Prelims — Beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET

Mason Jones (11-1; 1NC) vs. Ludovít Klein (18-4) [Lightweight]

Marc Diakiese (15-5) vs. Damir Hadžović (14-6) [Lightweight]

Nathaniel Wood (17-5) vs. Charles Rosa (14-7) [Featherweight]

Makwan Amirkhani (17-7) vs. Jonathan Pearce (12-4) [Featherweight]

Muhammad Mokaev (7-0; 1NC) vs. Charles Johnson (11-2) [Flyweight]

Jai Herbert (11-4) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-4) [Lightweight]

Victoria Leonardo (8-5) vs. Mandy Böhm (7-1; 1NC) [Women's Flyweight]

Cláudio Silva (14-3) vs. Nicolas Dalby (19-4-1; 2NC) [Welterweight]

Main Card — Beginning at 3 p.m. ET

#4 Curtis Blaydes (16-3; 1NC) vs. #6 Tom Aspinall (12-2) [Heavyweight]

#8 Jack Hermansson (22-7) vs. #9 Chris Curtis (29-8) [Middleweight]

Paddy Pimblett (18-3) vs. Jordan Leavitt (10-1) [Lightweight]

#11 Nikita Krylov (27-9) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (18-7) [Light Heavyweight]

Molly McCann (12-4) vs. Hannah Goldy (6-2) [Women's Flyweight]

#8 Paul Craig (16-4-1) vs. #9 Volkan Oezdemir (17-6) [Light Heavyweight]



