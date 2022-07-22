How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Live on July 23

Join or Sign In
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes and Aspinall meet inside the Octagon today at the historic O2 Arena in London. Here's how to watch.
Live from London, England, the UFC crosses the Atlantic for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall, a 14-card bout featuring a heavyweight headlining fight between British-born Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. Today's fight across the pond will have an earlier start time than usual.
With a 12-2 record, Aspinall is the No. 6 heavyweight in the UFC with all 12 of his wins by finish and 9 by knockout. Fighting out of Liverpool, Aspinall is looking to win his third straight fight in front of a capacity crowd in his home country. This is his second consecutive main event and he's coming off a submission win over Alexander Volkov.
As a former collegiate wrestling champion, Curtis "Razor" Blaydes is also looking to extend his winning streak to three wins. The No. 4 ranked heavyweight in the promotion is 16-3 with 11 of his wins by knockout, including his latest victory over Chris Daukaus. Blaydes has been sharp inside of the Octagon after winning 6 of his last 7 and he's the record holder for most takedowns in a fight with 14.
Find out how to watch all of the hard-hitting MMA action at UFC Fight Night, below.
Prelims begin on Saturday, July 23, at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 3 p.m. ET
You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can watch the fight for only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually. Click here to sign up.
