One of the biggest comeback stories in UFC Fight Night could happen on Saturday, Aug. 29 on ESPN+. Anthony Smith is stepping back into the Octagon in UFC Apex in Las Vegas for the first time after a brutal fight in May during which he suffered multiple broken bones and even lost some teeth in the bout. Smith will square off with another light heavyweight contender, Aleksandar Rakic. Smith, a veteran of the sport, has an uphill battle ahead of him against Rakic who is looking to reclaiming his hot streak after winning 12 matches in a row last season only to lose against Volkan Oezdemir.

Wondering how you can watch on Aug. 29? Smith vs. Rakic will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 6/5c. UFC fans can grab an ESPN+ subscription for $6.99 a month. ESPN+ is also available as part of Hulu bundle (which also includes Disney+ content) for $12.99. Although UFC Fight Night is occasionally broadcast on ESPN itself (and ESPN is also available as a channel through several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV) Smith vs. Rakic will not be broadcast on cable and remain exclusive content of ESPN+.

Also on the main card for Saturday's match are: Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny (welterweight); Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso (women's flyweight); Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo (featherweight); and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight). Preliminary fights include: Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay (middleweight); Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers (women's strawweight); Alessio Di Chirico vs. Giga Chikadze (featherweight); Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire (women's strawweight); and Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera (welterweight).

Considering that normal pay-per-view UFC fights cost $64.99, all of these streaming options are a steal!

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic streams Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6/5c on ESPN+.