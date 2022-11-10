How to Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Live on November 12

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for one of the biggest cards to ever take place in the Big Apple. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira will feature a 14-bout card that features two title fights with the Middleweight Championship and Women's Strawweight Championship on the line.

At 23-1, Adesanya is the #2 pound-for-pound best fighter in the world and the reigning Middleweight champion. He has 15 wins by knockout and will be fighting against one of the MMA's most decorated strikers in Alex Pereira. Pereira, a former multiple kickboxing world champion, is 6-1 and is the #4 ranked Middleweight with 5 wins by knockout.

Women's Strawweight champion Carla "Cookie Monster" Esparza is a 2-time champion with a 19-6 record, and the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 20. After winning the title at UFC 274, she will be defending it for the first time when she steps into the Octagon against former champion Zhang "Magnum" Weili. Zhang is 18-4, the #2 ranked Strawweight, and was the first and only Chinese-born UFC champion.

Find out how you can watch all of the hard-hitting action inside of the Octagon at UFC 281, below.

When to Watch

Early prelims begin on Saturday, November 12, at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the main card beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. The main card is a pay-per-view event that existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase for $74.99, and new subscribers can save 30% by purchasing UFC 281 and signing up for the ESPN+ Annual Plan for $124.98. Click here to sign up.

The prelims will also air on ESPNEWS. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch preliminary matches on ESPNEWS depending on their service and plan.

What's the Schedule?

Early Prelims - Beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar (Lightweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (Women's Strawweight)

Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo (Featherweight)

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson (Bantamweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (Light Heavyweight)

Prelims - Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano (Lightweight)

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann (Light Heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield (Women's Flyweight)

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman (Middleweight)

Main Card - Beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Alex Pereira (Middleweight Title Bout)

Carla Esparza (c) vs. Zhang Weili (Women's Strawweight Title Bout)

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler (Lightweight)

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutiérrez (Bantamweight)

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles (Lightweight)

Catch all of the combat action live from the Octagon and more by subscribing to an ESPN+ Annual plan and get UFC 281 for $124.98.

