The UFC returns this weekend with one of the biggest cards of 2022 at UFC 274, which features two title fights in the promotion's most competitive divisions. Live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Saturday's 15-bout card will be headlined by a UFC Lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira (c) and Justin Gaethje. A Women's Strawweight title bout will co-main event when Rose Namajunas defends her title against Carla Esparza.

With a career record of 32-8-1, reigning UFC Lightweight champion Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira is the fifth-ranked pound-for-pound best fighter and holds the record for most finishes with 18 and submission wins with 15. He's currently on a 10-fight win streak with 9 of those wins by KO or submission. During his last two bouts, he defeated Michael Chandler by TKO and submitted Dustin Poirier. He'll be making his second title offense when he steps in the Octagon against Gaethje.

At 23-3, Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje is the #1 ranked UFC Lightweight and a former UFC Interim Champion. As a 3-time Fight of the Year winner (2017, 2018, 2021), Gaethje has won 5 of his last 6 bouts with 19 of his 23 career wins coming via KO. He won his last bout against Michael Chandler by unanimous decision at UFC 268, which won 2021 Fight of the Year.

The co-main event between "Thug" Rose Namajunas and Carla "Cookie Monster" Esparza is a rematch from their TUF 20 Finale bout in 2014, which Esparza won by submission to become the first Strawweight Champion in UFC history. Esparza is now the #2 ranked UFC Strawweight and will be looking to recapture the gold against Namajunas, who is the first woman to be a two-time UFC champion.

When to Watch

Early prelims begin on Saturday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m. ET, prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. The early prelims will also air on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims will also air on ESPN.

The main card is a pay-per-view event that existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase for $74.99, and new subscribers can save 30% by purchasing UFC 274 and signing up to the ESPN+ Annual Plan for $99.98.

What's the Schedule?

Early Prelim — Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET

Tracy Cortez (9-1) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-0-2) [Women's Flyweight]

Kleydson Rodrigues (1-0) vs. C.J. Vergara (9-3-1) [Flyweight]

Ariane Carnelossi (14-2) vs. Lupita Godinez (7-2) [Women's Strawweight]

Journey Newson (9-3; 1NC) vs. Fernie Garcia (1-0) [Bantamweight]

Prelims — Beginning at 8 p.m. ET

André Fialho (15-4) vs. Cameron VanCamp (Debut) [Welterweight]

Randy Brown (14-4) vs. Khaos Williams (13-2) [Welterweight]

#11 Macy Chiasson (8-2) vs. #15 Norma Dumont (7-1) [Women's Featherweight]

#6 Brandon Royval (13-6) vs. #9 Matt Schnell (15-5) [Flyweight]

#15 Blagoy Ivanov (18-4; 1NC) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (19-8-1) [Heavyweight]

Francisco Trinaldo (27-8) vs. Danny Roberts (18-5) [Welterweight]

Main Card— Beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Charles Oliveira (c) (32-8) vs. #1 Justin Gaethje (24-3) [Lightweight]

Rose Namajunas (c) (12-4) vs. #2 Carla Esparza (19-6) [Women's Strawweight]

#5 Michael Chandler (22-7) vs. #7 Tony Ferguson (26-7) [Lightweight]

Maurício Rua (27-12-1) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (25-16) [Light Heavyweight]

Donald Cerrone (36-16; 2NC) vs. Joe Lauzon (28-16) [Lightweight]

