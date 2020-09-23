Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will fight in UFC 253's main event on Saturday Sept. 26 at 10/9c. Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against Costa, who is ranked second. Both are undefeated fighters whose well-known feud will finally come to blows in the ring. The pair have traded barbs in the press since Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker to win UFC 243 after which Adesanya challenged Costa to meet him in the Octogon.

Wondering how you can catch the explosive match? Livestream UFC 253 on ESPN+. The early prelims and prelim fights, which start at 7/6c and 8/7c respectively, can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription for $6.99 a month. ESPN+ is also available as part of Hulu bundle (which also includes Disney+ content) for $12.99. Both events will also air on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.

For the main event however, fans will need to need to to pay-per-view the Adesanya-Costa match via their ESPN+ subscriptions. The pay-per-view price of the match is $64.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers. New subscribers can grab a bundle with UFC 253 and an ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98.

The other main card fights include Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Błachowicz for vacant Light Heavyweight title, Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval for the Flyweight title, Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks for the Women's Bantamweight title, and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov for the Featherweight title.

UFC 253 airs Sept. 26 at 7/6c on ESPN+.