Trolls World Tour hit streaming and on-demand on April 10 rather than heading to theaters, as originally planned. As a result, the Universal family film became the first major movie since the coronavirus pandemic began to bypass theatrical release entirely, and the studio is reporting the digital release to have been a massive success.

Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016's Trolls, finds Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discovering that there are many more musical troll tribes than they knew. They set out to unite them and save the different genres before Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) destroy them.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday, April 10, but headed online early, taking a cue from Onward and Frozen II, both of which became available to watch on Disney+ months before originally planned. Seriously, kids have a wealth of content to keep them occupied and entertained right now.

Right now, you can rent or buy Trolls World Tour in 4K Ultra HD or HD on Prime Video, Vudu, and more. Below, check out all the ways to watch.

How to Watch on Digital HD ($20)

Find at Prime Video

Find at Vudu

Find at Google Play

Find at FandangoNow

Find at iTunes