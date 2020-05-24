There's been a serious live sports drought since the coronavirus pandemic began, and on May 24, four sports icons are doing their part to help fix that. Better yet, it'll all be in honor of a good cause. Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, and Peyton Manning are set to face off in The Match: Champions for Charity, a golf competition that will put the two gridiron pros to the test when they're paired up with Woods and Mickelson. (We're not exactly worried about Brady and Manning, though, seeing as they both golf a lot in their free time.)

Woods and Manning will be on one team, while Mickelson and Brady will be on the other, and they'll be playing for 18 holes or until one team has won. The competition will go toward fighting the impact of COVID-19, benefitting places like Direct Relief, American Red Cross, Save Small Business, and the ALL In Challenge. WarnerMedia, as well as the golfers, put some of its own money to go toward the organizations, too.

WHEN: Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT

WHERE: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN, streaming on fuboTV

Though things are currently still up in the air with other sports associations, the PGA Tour is set to kick off on June 11, meaning there is at least the promise of televised golf in your future.