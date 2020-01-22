It's that time of year again! Two of the nation's greatest NFL teams are going head to head for Super Bowl LIV, and if you're not there, you're officially square.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off on Sunday, Feb. 2, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30/5:30c. The game will broadcast on Fox, and it will stream live on FoxSports.com and Fox Go Sports with your cable provider login. You can also download the Fox Sports app, which is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV. As for your streaming options, you can use Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, or Fubo to watch the game of the year!

If you're tuning in for the performances more than the whole sports ball thing, Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem approximately 15 minutes before kickoff, so tune in early! As for the halftime show, the dream team Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will air somewhere around 8:30/7:30c.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30/5:30c on Fox.