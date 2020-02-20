Got debate fatigue? Well, strap in, folks, because there's still much more of this Democratic primary process to come, and the candidates aren't done trying to distinguish themselves from one another at the podium.

Following the heated exchanges that happened during Wednesday night's debate in Las Vegas, the 2020 presidential hopefuls will again take the stage in South Carolina, next week. The 10th primary debate, which will mark the third debate in February and fourth in 2020, will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Gaillard Center in Charleston.

All six candidates who qualified for the Nevada primary debate have also qualified for the next event in the Palmetto State, which means Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Michael Bloomberg are all cleared to participate in this next effort to win over voters and become the party's nominee for the 2020 presidential election. This time, the debate will be hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, with Twitter partnering for the event.

If you're looking for details on how to watch the next Democratic primary debate and what to expect, read on below to find out everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's telecast.

How to watch live and on streaming

The 10th Democratic primary debate will air live on CBS and BET for two hours and 15 minutes, starting at 8/7c. It can also be streamed live on CBSN, the network's free streaming news service, and on Twitter via the @CBSNews account. CBS News and CBSN will also offer live post-debate coverage, beginning at 10:15/9:15c on CBS and Twitter.

Who's moderating the debate?

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will moderate the 10th debate in Charleston, South Carolina. Also on-hand to question the candidates will be Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan, Washington correspondent Major Garrett, and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker. The post-debate show will feature Red and Blue anchor Elaine Quijano and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe.

What else do I need to know about the debate?

The next Democratic primary debate will take place shortly after the Nevada election (which takes place Saturday, Feb. 22) and before the South Carolina primary (Saturday, Feb. 29). It will be the last opportunity for the candidates to debate one another before a live audience before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday (Tuesday, March 3) votes. Given the intensity of the candidates' discussions at the Nevada debate, there's little doubt that each of them will be looking to either continue their upward momentum or turn things around when they head down to the Lowcountry.

When are the next debates?

In addition to the 10th debate next week, an 11th debate has also already been added to the calendar for Sunday, March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona, hosted by CNN, Univision, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

The 10th Democratic primary debate airs live from Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday, Feb. 25 on CBS, BET, CBSN, and Twitter.