The Democratic primary process is now in full swing, and tonight, six candidates will be stating their cases to become the party's nominee for president at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Michael Bloomberg will all take the stage at the Nevada primary debate in hopes of being nominated to represent the Democrats in the 2020 general election.

The candidates have varying degrees of experience in government coming into this election. Biden was, of course, the vice president throughout Barack Obama's presidency, while Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar are all sitting senators, and Buttigieg and Bloomberg are both former mayors.

While their platforms all seek to address voters' concerns about Donald Trump's current administration, the candidates represent different parts of the liberal spectrum when it comes to a number of key issues, including the right approach to healthcare reform, how to handle the student loan debt crisis, and whether it's appropriate for corporations to donate to campaigns. Those distinctions, along with the candidates' individual records, are likely to be hot topics on Wednesday. Each of these half-dozen candidates will be aiming to strengthen their place in the race ahead of the caucuses in Nevada (Saturday, Feb. 22), which precede the upcoming primary in South Carolina (Saturday, Feb. 29), and then Super Tuesday (Tuesday, March 3).

If you're looking for details on how to watch Wednesday night's Democratic debate live on TV or streaming online, we're here to help. Find out everything you need to know about the next Democratic debate below.

How do I watch the Las Vegas debate live?

The Democrats' debate in Nevada will air on Wednesday, Feb. 19 for two hours, starting at 9/8c. The event is hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Telemundo, and The Nevada Independent. Audiences can watch the debate live on NBC News, MSNBC, and live in Spanish language on the cable channel Universo.

The debate will also be available to stream on NBC News' digital properties, including NBC Now, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News Mobile App, and The Nevada Independent's website. Spanish-language audiences can stream the debate on the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and Facebook page. Audiences can listen in on the debate through audio options on SiriusXM Channel 118 and TuneIn.

MSNBC will air special coverage surrounding the event, including at debate pre-show at 8/7c and a post-debate analysis show at 11/10c. CNN will also feature a post-debate show starting at 11/10c on Wednesday, and MSNBC will re-air the debate at 1 a.m. ET.

Who's moderating the debate?

Moderating the third Democratic primary debate of 2020 — and ninth overall — will be NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press' Chuck Todd, MSNBC Live's Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc, and The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston. Holt and Todd previously served as co-moderators of the first Democratic primary debate of this election cycle, hosted by the same cable news channels in Miami in June 2019.

How do I watch the Nevada town halls?

CNN is presenting five candidate town halls ahead of the Nevada primary. The first three aired on Tuesday, Feb. 18, with Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar all speaking to potential voters in the crowd and answering their questions. The series will continue on CNN on Thursday, Feb. 20, as Joe Biden takes the stage at 8/7c, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 9/8c.

What else do I need to know about the debate?

The Democratic National Convention eliminated the donor threshold requirement for debate qualification following the New Hampshire debate on Feb. 7, which opened the door for Bloomberg's qualification. There are two additional candidates who are still pending qualification for the debate: Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard. Neither has yet met the four-poll criterion, and they do not meet the delegate threshold to bypass that requirement. Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, and Deval Patrick will not appear on the stage, as they each suspended their campaigns following the New Hampshire primary.

When are the next debates?

Following the ninth debate on Wednesday, there are two additional debates already scheduled. The 10th debate will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. Biden, Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar, and Buttigieg have already qualified for the debate due to meeting the delegate threshold. The 11th debate is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona, hosted by CNN, Univision, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

