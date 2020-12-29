College football, for better or worse, won't let a little pandemic stop it from playing most of its all-important bowl games. Several bowl games and the playoffs will carry on as usual, while some have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-team playoffs to decide the national champion begin Jan. 1, and culminate in the title game on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

ESPN will air a lion's share of the bowl games, with ABC and CBS picking up a few of the later games. That means a cable subscription will be most useful when seeing who take home college rings this year. However, cord cutters can check out services like Sling, Fubo, and Hulu with Live TV for non-bundle options.

Below, find the dates, times and TV channels for every bowl game. All times, dates, and locations are subject to change, due to Covid-19-related events. All times noted are Eastern Time.





Dec. 29

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - CANCELED

Yankee Stadium (New York)

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl - No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl - No. 20 vs. Colorado

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN





Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl - CANCELED

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

LA Bowl - CANCELED

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Time: 10:45 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN





Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - CANCELED

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Army vs. West Virginia

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Arizona Bowl - No. 22 San Jose State vs. Ball State

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: CBSSN

Texas Bowl - TCU vs. Arkansas

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN





Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - CANCELED

Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ABC

Rose Bowl Game (playoff semifinal) - No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl (playoff semifinal) - No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN





Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Outback Bowl - No. 11 vs. Ole Miss

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where to Watch: ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 25 Oregon

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl - No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN





Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game - Winner of Rose Bowl vs. Winner of Sugar Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Where to Watch: ESPN