College football, for better or worse, won't let a little pandemic stop it from playing most of its all-important bowl games. Several bowl games and the playoffs will carry on as usual, while some have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-team playoffs to decide the national champion begin Jan. 1, and culminate in the title game on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
ESPN will air a lion's share of the bowl games, with ABC and CBS picking up a few of the later games. That means a cable subscription will be most useful when seeing who take home college rings this year. However, cord cutters can check out services like Sling, Fubo, and Hulu with Live TV for non-bundle options.
Below, find the dates, times and TV channels for every bowl game. All times, dates, and locations are subject to change, due to Covid-19-related events. All times noted are Eastern Time.
Dec. 29
New Era Pinstripe Bowl - CANCELED
Yankee Stadium (New York)
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl - No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl - No. 20 vs. Colorado
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl - CANCELED
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
LA Bowl - CANCELED
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Time: 10:45 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - CANCELED
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: CBS
AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Army vs. West Virginia
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Arizona Bowl - No. 22 San Jose State vs. Ball State
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: CBSSN
Texas Bowl - TCU vs. Arkansas
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Jan. 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - CANCELED
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN2
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Vrbo Citrus Bowl - No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ABC
Rose Bowl Game (playoff semifinal) - No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl (playoff semifinal) - No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Outback Bowl - No. 11 vs. Ole Miss
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ABC
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 25 Oregon
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl - No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Jan. 11
College Football Playoff National Championship Game - Winner of Rose Bowl vs. Winner of Sugar Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN