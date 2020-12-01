While some NFL games were postponed or cancelled due to Covid-19, the 2020-21 college football bowl season schedule is here. Games are scheduled to kick off Saturday, Dec. 19, and continue through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
ESPN will air a lion's share of the bowl games, with ABC and CBS picking up a few of the later games. That means a cable subscription will be most useful when seeing who take home college rings this year. However, cord cutters can check out services like Sling, Fubo, and Hulu with Live TV for non-bundle options.
Below, find the dates, times and TV channels for every bowl game. All times, dates, and locations are subject to change, due to Covid-19-related events. All times noted are Eastern Time.
Dec. 19
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
Time: 7 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
Time: 7 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Montgomery Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
Time: 7 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN or ESPN2
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
TBD
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ABC
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ABC
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Army vs. TBD
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
Time: 7 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 29
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (New York)
Time: 2 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
Time: 9 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Time: 10:45 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
Time: 2 p.m.
Where to Watch: CBS
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
Time: 4 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
Time: 4 p.m.
Where to Watch: CBSSN
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Time: 8 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Jan. 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN2
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Time: 1 p.m.
Where to Watch: ABC
Rose Bowl Game (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
Time: 5 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
Time: 12 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where to Watch: ABC
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Time: 4 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Time: 8 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Jan. 11
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Time: 8 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN