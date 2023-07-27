How to Watch The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake at Home Now

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Disney

Halle Bailey's Ariel stole a lot of hearts this summer in Disney's latest live-action remake of one of its classic animated films: The Little Mermaid. It pulled in more than half a billion dollars at the box office. This latest adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale, about a mermaid who gives up her mermaidness in exchange for two human feet and the love of a man, earned positive reviews from the regular audience and critics alike on Rotten Tomatoes when it hit theaters in May.

Now, you don't have to go to a movie theater to check out The Little Mermaid--it's available to purchase and stream from Amazon Prime Video for $20.

The Little Mermaid is the latest of Disney's recent live-action remakes of its animated films, following Alice in Wonderland, Cruella, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Maleficent--which was a re-telling of Sleeping Beauty--and others. The Little Mermaid didn't earn as much at the box office as the most popular remakes Disney produced before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's nonetheless one of the biggest movies of the year.

The Little Mermaid comes from Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall, and stars Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder.

