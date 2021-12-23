How to Watch the 2022 Times Square Ball Drop on New Year's Eve

Whew, we've made it through another year. Unfortunately, 2021 followed 2020 in its amount of "unprecedented"-ness and we'll speak for everyone when we say, please, can that calm down in 2022? There is a tried-and-true way to welcome in the new year though, and that is to watch the ball drop in Times Square on New Years Eve. With yet another COVID variant on the rise, we recommend the several ways available to watch the ball drop without having to leave the comfort of your home. There are multiple options whether you just want to stream the actual drop or ring in 2022 with a bunch of celebrities and musicians performing in the freezing cold of New York City.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2022 Times Square Ball drop on New Year's Eve.

The Livestream (no cable required)

If you're without cable and want a no-fuss way to watch the ball drop, you can watch the livestream on NewYorkTimesSquare.org. There are no commercials, and you get backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories, and interviews with performers and other celebrities leading up to the ball drop at midnight ET.

Mobile users can also check out NewYearsEve.nyc and TimesSquareBall.net, or visit the Times Square social media pages at Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC and Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC.

New Year's Rockin' Eve (ABC)

Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for the 17th year in a row and 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the special overall. The festivities kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 31. Seacrest will share hosting duties with Billy Porter, Liza Koshy, and Roselyn Sanchez as they host simultaneous New Year's Eve celebrations across the country.

To watch, tune in to ABC or ABC.com or watch on the ABC App. The celebration will also be available on-demand on Hulu starting on Jan. 1.

New Year's Eve Celebration (CNN)

Real-life besties Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper reunite again to ring in the new year in New York City for CNN. The festivities on the network will also kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 31. A live stream of the celebration will be available on CNN.com and CNN apps. It can also be viewed on CNNgo and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and Android TV.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party (NBC)

Over on NBC, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are hosting a New Year's Eve bash. Their late-night party kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 31 and takes a quick break from 11-11:30 p.m. ET. Miley and Pete will show the ball dropping at midnight and continue partying on for another 30 minutes to help you set the right 2022 vibe.

New Year's Eve in Time's Square Getty Images

You can watch live on NBC, NBC.com, or the NBC app.