How to Watch the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Live on July 4

Firework displays won't be the only explosive thing on TV this Independence Day, as the world's best competitive eaters compete in the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. For the first time since 2019, the event returns to the iconic original Nathan's restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues after taking place at various locations over the past two years due to the pandemic.

The first contest took place on July 4, 1916, according to legend, and has taken place annually on July 4th ever since. Since 1997, the gluttonous event has been sanctioned by Major League Eating (MLE), which is sanctioned by the International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE), but only MLE competitors can compete at the event.

The men's and women's defending champions Joey "Jaws" Chestnut and Michele Lesco are returning to defend their titles against a host of competitors. In 2021, Chestnut lived up to his "Jaws' moniker by breaking his own record after guzzling down 76 hot dogs. Lesco won the women's contest after chowing down on 30.75 hot dogs, but 2020 champion Miki Sudo missed the contest due to her pregnancy. Sudo, who set the women's world record in 2020 after demolishing 48.5 buns and franks, will be making her return to reclaim her championship.

Find out how to watch the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, below.

When to Watch

2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Schedule Event Time (ET) Where to Watch Women's Coverage Begins at 10:45 AM ESPN3 Men's Coverage Begins at 12 PM ESPNEWS Re-Air 4:00 PM & 10:00 PM ET ESPN

How to Watch the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The ESPN family of networks will be the exclusive home of all the hot dog feasting during this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Cord cutters can stream the event on ESPN, ESPNEWS, and ESPN3, which are included in most streaming services.

2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPNEWS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN3

✔

✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPNEWS, and over 90 channels with its Choice package for $89.99 per month.

For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can get $30 off over the first two months after a five-day free trial, and 3 months of premium channels for free. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch coverage of the contest on ESPN, ESPNEWS, and ESPN3 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. Add-on The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. With the fubo Extra add-on, you can watch ESPNEWS coverage for an additional $8 per month.

Watch the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch this year's contest on ESPN, ESPNEWS, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPN, ESPNEWS, and ESPN3. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch all the live action on ESPN and ESPN3. For an additional $11 per month, the Sports Extra add-on gives you access to all the coverage on ESPNEWS.

A Sling Orange subscription includes 50 hours of DVR, over 30 channels, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.

Watch the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's action on, ESPN, ESPNEWS, and ESPN3 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.