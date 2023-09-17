How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on Sep 17

On Sep 17 at 1:40 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Southwest.

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians

When: Sep 17 at 1:40 PM ET

TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Guardians, check out our Guardians streaming guide.

In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Rangers, check out our Rangers streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

