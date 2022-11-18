How to Watch Team USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Live Without Cable

Join or Sign In
Team USA makes its highly-anticipated return for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. Here's how to watch
After an eight-year hiatus, Team USA makes its return to the global stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. The US Men's National Team (USMNT) is looking to win its first title at this year's tournament.
Back in 1930, Team USA qualified for its first FIFA World Cup, which was the first of the 11 that the country has participated in. In its first World Cup, the USMNT reached the semi-finals which is the furthest stage the team has ever reached. The Stars and Stripes qualified for the tournament in 1934 and 1950 before experiencing a four-decade drought with its next appearance coming in 1990.
In recent years, Team USA failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup which was the first time they missed the tournament since 1986. Heading into this year's tournament, The Yanks qualified by finishing third in CONCACAF qualification with a 7-3-4 record. Team USA went undefeated at home and had a draw with rival Mexico at Estadio Azteca.
For the 2022 World Cup, Team USA is part of the highly competitive Group B which includes England, Iran, and Wales. Many have named Group B the "group of death" due to the group having the highest average FIFA ranking of all the groups. The USMNT will be looking to become one of the two top teams that advance to the round of 16.
Check out Team USA's full schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, below.
Team USA will be coached by Gregg Berhalter who selected 26 players that will be competing at the World Cup. The USMNT is making its return to the world's most prestigious soccer tournament for the first time in 8 years. Of the 26-man roster, 25 players will be participating in their first World Cup. This year's team made Team USA the youngest nation to qualify for the tournament. The full roster is pictured and listed below.
|No.
|Pos.
|Player
|Club
|1
|GK
|Matt Turner
|Arsenal
|12
|GK
|Ethan Horvath
|Luton Town
|25
|GK
|Sean Johnson
|New York City FC
|2
|DF
|Sergiño Dest
|Milan
|3
|DF
|Walker Zimmerman
|Nashville SC
|5
|DF
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|13
|DF
|Tim Ream
|Fulham
|15
|DF
|Aaron Long
|New York Red Bulls
|18
|DF
|Shaq Moore
|Nashville SC
|20
|DF
|Cameron Carter-Vickers
|Celtic
|22
|DF
|DeAndre Yedlin
|Inter Miami
|26
|DF
|Joe Scally
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|4
|MF
|Tyler Adams
|Leeds United
|6
|MF
|Yunus Musah
|Valencia
|8
|MF
|Weston McKennie
|Juventus
|11
|MF
|Brenden Aaronson
|Leeds United
|14
|MF
|Luca de la Torre
|Celta Vigo
|17
|MF
|Cristian Roldan
|Seattle Sounders
|23
|MF
|Kellyn Acosta
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|FW
|Giovanni Reyna
|Borussia Dortmund
|9
|FW
|Jesús Ferreira
|FC Dallas
|10
|FW
|Christian Pulisic
|Chelsea
|16
|FW
|Jordan Morris
|Seattle Sounders
|19
|FW
|Haji Wright
|Antalyaspor
|21
|FW
|Timothy Weah
|Lille
|24
|FW
|Josh Sargent
|Norwich City
Find out how to watch Team USA compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, below.
FOX and FS1 will be home to all of the action in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Most streaming services offer both networks and you can find out how to stream the tournament, below.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fubo TV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|FOX
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|FS1
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch live action from Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Fox by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox in your area with an antenna.
For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The streaming service includes Fox, FS1, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.
For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live FIFA World Cup games that air on Fox and FS1. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.
For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch live World Cup matches on FOX, and FS1 on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.
For $40/month, subscribers to Sling Blue can watch live World Cup matches in Qatar on Fox, and FS1, and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup live on Fox and FS1 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
Peacock and Telemundo will be streaming the matches live in Spanish.
If you cannot watch the matches live, Tubi will be airing replays throughout the tournament for free.
