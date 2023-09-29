How to Watch Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs vs the New York Jets

Join or Sign In
Could all the speculation about Travis Kelce's love life be enough of a distraction to give the Jets a chance on Sunday Night Football?
After demolishing the hapless Chicago Bears a week ago while Taylor Swift watched the game in a luxury suite with Travis Kelce's mom for some reason, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing another winless team this week: the New York Jets. The Jets spent the offseason trying to cater to Aaron Rodgers, and then Rodgers got hurt on the first drive of the season. His backup and former starter, Zach Wilson, has had an extremely rough start to the season.
The Chiefs and the Jets are meeting in New York (or New Jersey, actually) at MetLife Stadium, and the game will air on NBC's Sunday Night Football--yes, they scheduled this one before the season began, when everybody expected this game to be Mahomes vs Rodgers. While it's not exactly a marquee matchup anymore, at least Taylor Swift will be there, according to NBC News. And that's something.
Date and time: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET / 5:20 PM PT
Location: The New York Jets' home field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV channel: NBC. Learn how to stream the game on Hulu, Sling Blue, DIRECTV, and FuboTV below
Since the Chiefs and Jets are playing on a national broadcast on NBC, it's incredibly easy and inexpensive to catch the game--there's no need for a high-priced live TV service or anything like that if you aren't otherwise looking for one.
Obviously, the cheapest option is to watch over the air--if you live close enough to your local NBC affiliate, you can catch its signal for free with a digital antenna. But if that's not an option, or you'd rather an option that doesn't involve doing any wiring, there are two dirt-cheap streaming options to choose from: Peacock and NFL+.
With Peacock, which runs $6 per month or $60 for a year for the cheapest plan, you get access to live NBC, meaning you can use it to watch Sunday Night Football.
Alternatively, you can sign up for NFL+ for $7 per month or $50 per year. While NFL+ is only for mobile devices, it allows you to watch any game that airs in your local market on any channel. So if you don't mind the device restrictions, it's a pretty solid deal.
