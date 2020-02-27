We've reached the half-way point of Supernatural's 15th and final season and the Winchesters' epic fight against Chuck, aka God (Rob Benedict), is really starting to heat up. Things are finally looking up for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) who, after a string of bad luck, got some much-needed help from an ancient god of fortune. Plus, Jack (Alexander Calvert) returned from the dead to not only lift Team Free Will's spirits, but also to devise a solid plan to beat the creator of the universe once and for all.

With the show's final episodes just around the corner — Supernatural returns Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on the CW — it's probably a good time to catch up on what the demon-fighting brothers have been up to so far this season. Here's where you can watch Season 15:

Stream recent episodes for free on CW's website or app. The new season is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu. You can also watch new episode on or on Hulu if you're a Live TV subscriber.

Supernatural's remaining episodes will see the Winchesters, along with Cas (Misha Collins) and Jack, continue the good fight against Chuck and his proposed ending in which either Sam and Dean are poised to die. With the odds stacked against them, Team Free Will must pull off a miracle if they hope to rewrite God's ending and save the world one last time.

Supernatural returns with new episodes Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW.