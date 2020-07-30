After COVID-19 cut basketball — and everything else — short, the NBA has been working on a way to finish out season the season safely. Tonight is the debut of NBA Restart, which will let the top 22 teams in the league finish out the regular season and send 16 of them into this year's playoffs. Each game will be held in an NBA bubble, meaning the teams will play with no fans in the arenas and players will be regularly tested before and between games.

Tonight's tipoffs include the Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30/5:30c followed by the Los Angeles Lakers playing the LA Clippers at 9/8c. If you're quarantined in a home with cable you can catch the games on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV, all of which will be broadcasting nearly 50 games over the course of the next three weeks as the league finishes out regular season.

If you're wondering where you can stream the games online, TV Guide's got you covered. Check out one of these great streaming options for all you NBA restart needs.

Hulu + Live TV

For $54.99 a month, you get 65 live channels (including ABC, TNT, and ESPN) as well as the entirety of Hulu's massive catalogue, including award winning original series like Handmaid's Tale, Pen15, and The Great.

fuboTV

Often lauded as the best way to stream live sports online, fuboTV offers a $54.99 a month package which includes every niche sports channel you could ever dream (specially in this case NBA TV).

Sling TV

For $30 a month you can nab a Sling Orange package which includes live streaming of games on ESPN and TNT.

NBA TV

If all you want to do is watch the live games and nothing else, your best bet is the $19.99 streaming package on NBA.com.

Youtube

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all four national channels — TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV — that carry live NBA games.