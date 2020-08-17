We still have a few more months before we can (hopefully) see Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited Marvel solo film, Black Widow, which was delayed from May to November because of the coronavirus pandemic, but in that time we can rewatch all of our favorite MCU films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, which both recently departed Netflix for Disney+. They join nearly every other film in Marvel's expansive 23-movie franchise except for the Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, which are co-productions with Sony and therefore not streaming on Disney+.

Of course, if you don't have a Disney+ subscription — not everyone does! — you can still catch some of your favorite films elsewhere. Below you'll find where you can stream every single movie in the MCU so far.

Iron Man (2008) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) — Stream it on: Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Iron Man 2 (2010) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

The Avengers (2012) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Iron Man 3 (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: The Dark World (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Ant-Man (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: Civil War (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Doctor Strange (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — Stream it on: Hulu with Live TV, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Black Panther (2018) — Stream it on: Disney+; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — Stream it on: Disney+; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) — Stream it on: Disney+; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain Marvel (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Endgame (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) -- Starz, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

