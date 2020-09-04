Mulan, the latest of Disney's live-action updates on its animated classics, has now arrived on Disney+, after its theatrical release date was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The highly anticipated blockbuster requires more than just a Disney+ subscription, however; if you want to stream Mulan, you will need to pay an additional premium of $29.99.

The one-time charge allows subscribers unlimited viewings of the film, and if a subscription is canceled and then reactivated, Mulan will still be available for the account to stream.

Disney fans can access other Disney+ content via two types of subscription: The Disney+ app is available for $6.99 a month, and it is also available as a bundled add-on with Hulu, which includes all Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ content for $12.99 a month. For those not willing to shell out $30, you can still watch this remake, but you'll have to wait a few more months for it. An update on the service's Premiere Access information page says that Disney+ will release Mulan to all of its subscribers (free of additional charge) on Dec. 4, 2020. However, if you want to watch Mulan now, you'll need to pony up for the premiere purchase, available here.

Mulan has been praised by critics as an "exciting, vibrant, and emotional" retelling of the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. While the 1997 animated classic served up a spirited dragon voiced by Eddie Murphy, show-stopping musical numbers, and a heroically feminist tale, the live-action rendition grounds all those elements in a more dramatic narrative. (Have no fear, though. This isn't a gritty reboot; it's still a Disney movie.)

And to get you even more hyped for the film, Disney+ released a video for Christina Aguilera's new rendition of "Reflection," which is featured in the movie.

Mulan hit Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 4.