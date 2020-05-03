If you're looking to escape into a galaxy far, far away, it's never been easier. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available to stream on Disney+ as of May 4. In addition to adding the ninth installment of the space saga to its library, Disney+ is also celebrating Star Wars Day by adding the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a new docuseries about the making of The Mandalorian called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Don't have Disney+? The Rise of Skywalker is also available buy or rent on digital platforms like Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu. And for those who prefer a physical copy, DVD and Blu-ray options are also now available to purchase.

Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams, once again starred Daisy Ridley as the Jedi Rey and Adam Driver as the Sith Kylo Ren, aka Ben Kenobi. The film, which received mixed reviews, also saw Ian McDiarmid reprise his role as Emperor Palpatine, and repurposed unused footage of Carrie Fisher to give Princess Leia a proper goodbye, three years after the actress's death in 2016.

Find out below where you can buy digital, Blu-ray, and collectible versions of the film.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)





Digital HD ($20)

Find at Prime Video

Find at Vudu

Find at Google Play

Find at FandangoNow

Find at iTunes





Digital 4K UHD ($25)

Find at Prime Video

Find at Vudu

Find at FandangoNow





Blu-ray + DVD + Digital ($25)

Find at Walmart

Find at Best Buy

Find at Target





4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital ($30)

Find at Walmart

Find at Best Buy

Find at Target





Retailer Exclusive Editions

Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition ($35)

Target Limited Edition With Filmmaker Gallery Book ($35)

Best Buy Stellbook Edition ($35)

Disney Multi-Screen Edition With Lithograph Set ($35)

Best Buy Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K UHD Box Set ($250)