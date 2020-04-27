You can finally watch the last chapter in the saga of a galaxy far, far away from the comfort of your own home. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth installment in the world's most famous space opera, is currently available to buy or rent on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu. So if you're looking for a way to watch the movie online right now, there are plenty of options. For those that prefer a physical copy, DVD and Blu-ray versions of the movie are also now available to purchase.

Plus, Disney+ has now announced that The Rise of Skywalker is also coming to the streaming service just in time for Star Wars Day on Monday, May 4, alongside the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a new docuseries about the making of The Mandalorian called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams, once again starred Daisy Ridley as the Jedi Rey and Adam Driver as the Sith Kylo Ren, aka Ben Kenobi. The film, which received mixed reviews, also saw Ian McDiarmid reprise his role as Emperor Palpatine, and repurposed unused footage of Carrie Fisher to give Princess Leia a proper goodbye, three years after the actress's death in 2016.

Find out below where you can buy digital, Blu-ray, and collectible versions of the film.

