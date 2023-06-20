How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Live on Jun 20

On Jun 20 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports Midwest.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals

When: Jun 20 at 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN and Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Nationals, check out our Nationals streaming guide.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Cardinals, check out our Cardinals streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.