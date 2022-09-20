How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Live on September 20

On September 20 at 9:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on TBS (out-of-market only), Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Midwest.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

When: September 20 at 9:40 PM ET

TV: TBS (out-of-market only), Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on TBS, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.