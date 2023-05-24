How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on May 24

On May 24 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Midwest.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: May 24 at 6:40 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Reds, check out our Reds streaming guide.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Cardinals, check out our Cardinals streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.