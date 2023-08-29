How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live on Aug 29

Join or Sign In
The San Diego Padres take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium
On Aug 29 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and San Diego Padres.
In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Cardinals, check out our Cardinals streaming guide.
In San Diego, the game is streaming on San Diego Padres, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Padres, check out our Padres streaming guide.
Fans who live outside of the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.
