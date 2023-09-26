How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live on Sep 26

On Sep 26 at 9:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCS BA and San Diego Padres.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Sep 26 at 9:45 PM ET

TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCS BA and San Diego Padres

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For more ways to watch the Giants, check out our Giants streaming guide.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on San Diego Padres, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Padres, check out our Padres streaming guide.

​

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.