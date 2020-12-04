Now Playing 8 Classic Movie Moments To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Is it really Christmas without an annual viewing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? The beloved stop-motion TV special will be airing a number of times this holiday season, so you have plenty of chances to watch it on both CBS and Freeform. And don't forget to sing along to the classic carol!

Telecast every year since its debut in 1964, the holiday special, which includes the famous title tune as well as "Holly Jolly Christmas" and "We're a Couple of Misfits," will air on both CBS and Freeform this year. However, it is not currently available to stream. So clear your schedules and settle in for the classic tale about everyone's favorite reindeer (sorry, Prancer).

You can catch Rudolph, Sam the Snowman, Hermey, and everyone else at the following dates and times (all times Eastern):

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5:40 p.m. on Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. on Freeform

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8:50 p.m. on Freeform

Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. on Freeform

You can also catch it on Hulu with a live TV subscription and purchase it on Amazon.