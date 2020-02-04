My colleagues might be judging me for this, but I have been impatiently waiting for the iconic (I said what I said) Police Academy films to be available to stream, and now the long and painful wait is finally, mercifully over. All seven silly films in the comedy franchise about unqualified police cadets-turned-officers are available to stream on Netflix as of Feb. 1.

The popular franchise kicked off with 1984's Police Academy, in which a newly elected mayor revealed a new policy requiring the police department to accept all willing recruits in order to eliminate a shortage of officers. This, as one might expect, resulted in chaos. Despite not being positively received by critics, the film was a box office smash, and multiple sequels followed. As the franchise wore on, the officers who initially had no business wearing the badge found themselves in the middle of increasingly ridiculous situations but still managed to save the day.

In all, there were seven Police Academy films, six of which were released in the 1980s, one right after the other: Police Academy (1984), Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985), Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986), Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987), Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988), Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989). The final film, Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow, was released in 1994.

Steve Guttenberg starred in the first four films as Carey Mahoney, a prankster frequently in legal trouble who joined the force in order to avoid jail time. Football star-turned-actor Bubba Smith and Marion Ramsey appeared in six films as Moses Hightower and Laverne Hooks, respectively. Hightower was an officer best known for his immense size and strength, while Hooks was soft-spoken and unassertive until pushed to the limit. There were three actors who appeared in all seven films: Michael Winslow portrayed Larvell Jones, known for making impressive sound effects with his voice, which came in handy more than one might expect; David Graf was Eugene Tackleberry, a veteran with a love of action and firearms; and George Gaynes portrayed Commandant Eric Lassard.

All seven Police Academy films are currently streaming on Netflix.