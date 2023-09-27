How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on Sep 27

On Sep 27 at 6:40 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Sep 27 at 6:40 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available on Hulu + Live TV. For more ways to watch the Phillies, check out our Phillies streaming guide.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Pirates, check out our Pirates streaming guide.

​

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.